Police appeal for information after baseball bat assault during burglary in Dobcross

POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Dobcross during which the occupant was assaulted with a baseball bat.

At around 9pm on Saturday, December 19, police were called to a report of a burglary on Wool Road.

Officers attended and established that three men had entered the property before threatening and assaulting the occupant with a baseball bat whilst demanding money. The victim sustained head, arm and torso injuries.

The offenders escaped with jewellery including high-value watches and the keys to a Land Rover Discovery, which was subsequently stolen from the driveway of the property.

At the time of the incident, the offenders were wearing dark-coloured clothing and masks.

DC Kavita Young, of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “Luckily, the victim wasn’t more seriously injured. Nevertheless, this was a traumatic experience for him.

“An investigation is underway and I would like to ask anyone with information which may assist us with our enquiries to contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8905 quoting 2748 19/12/20 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

