‘Do Not Travel’ – Northern’s advice for the first week of 2023

Train operator, Northern has issued fresh ‘Do Not Travel’ guidance for its customers across the North of England for the first week of 2023.

Strikes by the RMT and ASLEF trade unions will bring services to a halt from Tuesday 3 to Saturday, January 7.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF.

“For many, Monday, January 9 will be their first experience of our new timetable – which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network.

“As such, we’re encouraging everyone to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on our website to see the changes specific to their local station.”

The industrial action taking place includes two 48-hour walk outs by the RMT on 3-4 and 6-7 January; and ASLEF members staging a one-day strike on 5 January.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.