Close encounter for Greenfield road

WHAT’S in a name? Quite a lot if you live on one Greenfield road – or is it a close?

For residents on Oak View Road are seeing double after a new sign was put up calling it Oak View Close!

And on the other side of the carriageway, the old one – with Oak View Road on – is still there.

According to satellite navigation systems and online property guides, the thoroughfare is called Oak View Road.

However, this latest addition has caused consternation – has it been called the wrong thing for years or is this a mistake?

Saddleworth Independent contacted Oldham Council, which is responsible for road signs and street names, to try and find out.

However, the authority says it is likely to not be able to respond until the new year because of the festive holidays.

In the meantime, discussion over the title remains open – definitely not close-d!

