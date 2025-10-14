Dobcross canalside office to go under the hammer

A ‘UNIQUE’ Saddleworth property with a ‘very interesting past’ is set to go under the hammer.

The Transhipment warehouse, on Wool Road in Dobcross, has been the office and meeting room for the Huddersfield Canal Society, which it sits alongside, since 2009.

Now its leasehold will go to auction with an asking price of £37,500, plus fees.

The property, which will go under the hammer on Tuesday, October 21, was once a loading shed for nearby Stonebottom Mill.

And a spokesperson for Auction House Manchester, which is conducting the sale, revealed what any buyer could get.

They said: “It is likely to be of interest to those seeking a truly unique office for their business, a base and mooring for a boater or as a holiday rental property, or other development subject to all necessary consents being obtained.

“Although the property has no current mooring rights the seller has been verbally advised by the Canal and River Trust’s Mooring Manager that he could see no reason why end of garden mooring rights would not be granted to a new owner.

“However, this would be subject to the type and size of boat and a formal application being made.”

James Pank, of the firm, added: “Though not formally listed, the warehouse holds great historic value and character.

“It also boasts exceptional waterside scenery, which both workers and holidaymakers could enjoy.”

The shed was revived by Saddleworth Historical Society, which obtained grants for its restoration as a community facility, work which earned it a Civic Trust commendation.

Now after the canal society – which secured a 250-year lease – adopted the location, it is currently configured with an entrance hall, meeting room, office, kitchen and toilet.

Documents ahead of the auction state ten buyer purchases it with full knowledge of its actual state and condition and shall take it as it stands.