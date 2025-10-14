Emmaus Mossley’s sustainable catwalk wows crowd in bold stand against fast fashion

EMMAUS Mossley turned heads and made a statement this month with a striking Thread Revolution catwalk show – proving that second-hand style can be powerful and purposeful.

The event, held on October 9 at Emmaus’s Longlands Mill site, drew an enthusiastic community turnout eager to see vintage, thrifted and upcycled fashion take centre stage.

Curated by Molly and the Emmaus team, the evening featured six themed style categories, culminating in a moving tribute to the late Vivienne Westwood, whose daring vision and sustainability ethos resonated deeply with the show’s message.

Models showcased an array of vintage, thrifted and repurposed garments, proving that true fashion doesn’t need to be new – it needs to tell a story. The aim: to challenge fast fashion’s dominance and encourage the public to think differently about what they wear.

Alongside the runway, attendees were treated to DJ sets, refreshments, and a chance to browse exclusive rails of women’s, men’s and children’s pre-loved clothing, shoes and accessories – all donated to support Emmaus’s charitable work.

Triumph, community and purpose

Organisers described the event as an “absolute triumph”, with feedback overwhelmingly positive. One of the organisers commented:

“We’ve had a fabulous time. We met loads of lovely customers, models have done really well and, yeah, everyone should come to Emmaus. It’s been a great event. Good teamwork. We got through it!”

The show did more than entertain – it sought to spark change. Emmaus Mossley hopes the evening will continue the conversation about ethical fashion and sustainable consumer habits in Tameside and beyond.

Roots and mission

Emmaus Mossley, a homelessness charity based at Longlands Mill, offers accommodation, meaningful work, training and support to people who have experienced homelessness.

The original preview for the event set it out as an immersive evening, blending DJ music, fashion and awareness of the environmental and social costs of fast fashion. The funds raised will help continue Emmaus’s vital work in the local area.

Emmaus Mossley hopes Thread Revolution will become a regular fixture and that its ripple effects will help reshape how we think about fashion.