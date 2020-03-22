Dobcross launches Corona Support Network to help through outbreak

AS coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country, more and more tales are emerging to help build our faith in humanity.

One such story is emerging from Dobcross, where the community has banded together to facilitate a support network for people in the area.

The organising group has representatives from Dobcross Village Community, the Band Club committee, Holy Trinity Church and Dobcross Crimewatch Group.

Residents who are self-isolating and need practical help or just someone to talk to, or older people who need help with shopping, collecting medicines and walking their dog are all on the agenda.

The newly dubbed Dobcross Corona Support Network hopes to set up a list of helpers, then group them according to road, or similar, with groups responsible for supporting people on their patch.

You do not need to be a resident of Dobcross to help but the group is only focusing its efforts on the Dobcross area at this time.

If you would be interested in joining the Dobcross Corona Support Network, text Sandra Critcher on 07443 640917 or email e.farrant14@gmail.com

Be sure to provide your name, phone number, road of residence and how you feel you may be able to help.

For people who may require the assistance of the network, you can stay up to date with their activities via the Dobcross Diary, Band Club website at www.dobcross.club or Dobcross News on Facebook.

