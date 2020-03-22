TV chef launches 30th birthday celebrations in support of Francis House Children’s Hospice

TV chef Simon Rimmer and business partner Simon Connolly have cooked up a plan to celebrate thirty years in business while supporting Francis House Children’s Hospice.

The fundraising partnership was officially launched at a charity dinner at their award-winning gastro vegetarian restaurant Greens in West Didsbury.

A delicious three-course meal was served to a full house of more than 70 enthusiastic diners.

The Sunday Brunch presenter said: “When we opened Greens thirty years ago, we could never had imagined we’d be planning this birthday year of celebrations and the fantastic journey that we’ve been on.

“We wanted to share our anniversary by giving something back to the community, and Francis House is a local charity that does brilliant work.”

“We’ve been working with Francis House for approximately ten years and we’re massively proud to be working alongside them.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to them for the incredible work that they do for all the people that pass through their doors.”

The Lapwing Lane eatery is hosting a series of celebratory events throughout 2020, including a series of exclusive gourmet evenings with specially invited guest chefs.

Future activity includes an English food and wine matching event on April 23, and two mystery guest chef nights planned for the summer months.

Money will be raised for the hospice through raffles and a percentage of the proceeds from the celebratory events.

Lucy Thompson, event manager at Francis House, said: “We are thrilled that Simon and the team at Greens approached us to join them in celebrating their thirtieth year. We are delighted to have been chosen as their birthday partner.

“Coincidentally, Francis House became a registered charity thirty years ago in 1990, so it is even more fitting that they wanted to partner with us in their exciting year.”

In 2017, Simon opened the new kitchen at the hospice on Parrswood Road, Didsbury. After serving thousands of meals to families for more than 25 years, the kitchen underwent a full refurbishment to aid with food preparation.

All meals and accommodation at the hospice are provided free to the families of children and young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions during short stays of respite care.

Based in Didsbury, Francis House provides care and support to more than 500 families from across Greater Manchester. Sibling support, homecare and emotional support are among the services offered by the charity that needs to raise £12,900 every day.

To find out more about the events visit Greens’s website: http://www.greensdidsbury.co.uk/

Find out more about Francis House online www.francishouse.org.uk or call 0161 443 2200.

