Dobcross mill building cordoned off after roof collapse

A DOBCROSS mill building has been declared unsafe to enter after part of its roof collapsed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) cordoned off the structure at the site of Bankfield Mill, on Wall Hill Road.

Half of its roof can clearly be seen to have bowed as tape remains stretched across the access road.

It is believed part of the internal structure collapsed, bringing the external one down with it.

And GMFRS confirmed the partial collapse left them with little choice but to cordon it off.

A spokesperson said: “One fire engine attended the incident for roughly an hour and we cordoned the building off due to the partial collapse.”

Built in 1858, the main Bankfield Mill produced woollen cloth until it was destroyed by fire in the 1940s.

Celebrated poet and writer, Ammon Wrigley worked there from around 1883 until 1932.

The building on which the roof has partially collapsed is believed to have been offices.

It is not known when repairs will be done and the cordon lifted.