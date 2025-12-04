Moorgate Halt fight taken direct to Government

THE FIGHT to save a Saddleworth level crossing proposed for closure in a multi-billion pound rail project has gone to the very top.

For three of the area’s councillors have voiced their concerns to Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

Saddleworth South Conservative Cllr Max Woodvine has been joined by Saddleworth North colleagues Cllrs Pam Byrne and Luke Lancaster in the battle over Moorgate Halt.

In the Transpennine Route Upgrade, Network Rail proposes to close the footpath – 209 – it lies on and use another one nearby – 244.

Documents supporting it state: “The existing Moorgate Halt Level Crossing connects Dark Lane and Ladcastle Road on the west of the railway with Moorgate Street and Den Lane on the east.

“It is approximately 200 metres north of the Wickens Underbridge and will be closed.

“To provide alternative access following the level crossing closure, the Footpath 244, which passes under Wickens Underbridge, will be upgraded in order to provide an alternative route for pedestrians to cross the railway line at this location following the removal of the level crossing.

“The footpath upgrades will include resurfacing, new steps, repairs to existing footpath features, regrading of land and the removal of vegetation which currently hinders access along the footpath.”

But the Tories have told Ms Alexander that is not good enough.

In a letter, they state: “Footpath 244 between Oldham Road and Ladcastle Road, which Network Rail recommends as replacement to Footpath 209, is not suitable or safe for displaced walking traffic.

“The steps down from Ladcastle Road are steep, uneven and slippery in adverse weather.

“Alternative routes along Footpath 244 would be highly disruptive to local residents and footpath 209, ie Dark Lane, has great heritage value.

“It is defined as an Ancient Highway and Green Lane, with the lower section being in the Uppermill Conservation Area.

“Furthermore, it forms part of a historic network of routes across the Pennines, possibly dating to Anglo-Saxon England.

“We note that Network Rail, having previously been awarded planning permission for the erection of a footbridge over the railway, once accepted that it would be inappropriate to close Footpath 209.

“Their present proposal for closure is clearly not consistent with the public interest.”

A campaign group to try and save Moorgate Halt has been set up and Kevin Lawton, footpath secretary of the Wednesday Walkers, joined the councillors.

He listed among other concerns: “We have accepted the closure of the crossing on the grounds of rail safety which will arise following the upgrade and electrification of the line but are opposing the closure of this historic route.

“The issues involved with this closure are quite complex and I have spent many hours on research over the last 12 months.

“The key points we are concerned about are Path 209 is an ancient named highway of local historic significance as part of a network of inter-regional routes from at least the 16th century.

“A Network Rail survey has shown the path to have a very high pedestrian usage and by vulnerable people.

“A footbridge was favoured in 2022, when it was recommended in their Diversity Impact Assessment and Network Rail had planning consent for one.

“Footbridge abandoned in 2024 due to cost increase from £1.2 million to £4.5 million, which has not been substantiated and is way in excess of the cost of other bridges currently being built.

“Use of 244, with 65 steps and an unsafe exit on to Oldham Road – where there is no footway – is not an acceptable alternative to 209, which does not have these issues.”

Saddleworth Parish Council, although in support of the project, also wants a number of concerns addressed.

As well as Moorgate Halt, it has worries over the length of road closures, especially in Diggle, the lack of a drop-off and pick-up point at Greenfield Station, the number of compounds on green spaces – particularly where they involve cutting down mature trees and the failure to identify the location of bat roosts in the vicinity of the viaduct.

Parish Council chair, Cllr Helen Bishop, said: “The level of consultation on this has been poor, and we are deeply unhappy with the way that this seems to be being presented as a done deal.

“While there are significant improvements to the line as a whole and access to Greenfield Station – which is to be welcomed – we want to make sure that this work delivers the most for the people of Saddleworth, and in the best way.”

When the footpath closure was included in a Transport and Works Act Order submitted to Ms Alexander, Mark Ashton, Sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, responded to the campaign group.

He said: “We recognise how important local walking routes are to the community, and we’ve been engaging closely with residents and stakeholders as we develop these proposals.

“Safety is our highest priority and with faster, more frequent trains coming as part of the electrification upgrades, the risks at Moorgate Halt Level Crossing increase significantly. This mean that closing it is the safest option for everyone.

“We explored a range of alternatives, including the possibility of a new footbridge, but as a publicly funded programme, it’s vital that we invest proportionately and responsibly across the full route.

“Our proposal is to enhance the existing alternative path via the underbridge between Oldham Road and Ladcastle Road, creating a safe six-minute walking route with upgraded surfacing and new steps with handrails.”