Dobcross Village Store opens its doors following community takeover

THE DOORS have been opened on a new village store and Post Office after people living around it got together and took it on.

When the only shop in Dobcross was threatened with closure as postmaster Brian Hodgkinson announced his retirement, villagers worked to buy the lease.

From approximately 800 homes, more than £60,000 was raised to secure its future.

Now Dobcross Village Store is open for business after the efforts to save it resulted in the ceremony on Saturday, April 6.

And the aims are to go bigger.

“A tremendous amount of work behind the scenes has got us to this point and there is a lot more planned. It may only be a little store in a little village, but we have big ideas,” said Nathan Beckwith, chair of Dobcross Village Society, which is running the venture on behalf of the village.

“It’s really simple. There is strength in community and we want local people to support us and keep a vibrant and viable store at the heart of Dobcross.

“It is a members co-operative in the truest form, backed by generous support from villagers, and owned and run by the members.”

The aim of the not-for-profit venture is, wherever possible, to use local suppliers – the milk comes from cows that graze within a mile of the store, honey is from hives across the road and fresh pies, bread and cakes are from a nearby bakery.

A team of willing volunteers is helping with jobs, from serving behind the counter, shelf stacking and cash and carry runs, to cleaning and DIY.

There has been a village store on the site since the mid-19th century. If it had closed, a lifeline for those people unable to travel elsewhere would have been lost.

Locals opted to form a Community Benefit Society and look at taking on the business, rather than losing it.

And support has been so big, they succeeded in taking it on from Brian and wife Andjelika.

Now it is back open in its new guise, with more work planned.

The frontage has already been spruced up and it is hoped a grant can be secured to refurbish the interior and perhaps add a paved terrace outside later this summer.

A new door will be added, the old window restored and new signage to reflect the building’s history installed.

At the same time as embracing its heritage, the store is moving forward with a website and social media pages informing potential customers of new fresh-in produce.

It is hoped business can be boosted with longer opening hours, a loyalty scheme, a delivery service and new ventures such as coffee mornings and a social community space.

Nathan added: “It is vital for any thriving village to have a Post Office, with many microbusinesses now operating from home postal services are an essential part of this economic shift.

“Moving forward, it will be a big difference in how the store and Post Office will be run.

“Behind the scenes there has been a seismic shift to embrace and enshrine co-operative principles, with the ultimate aim of reinvesting in our village life and providing a community space for villagers to pop in for a chat and coffee – a lovely part of anyone’s day.”

As a community-led venture, villagers who initially pledged cash now own the store and shareholders will get regular updates on its progress.

As a co-operative, everyone who has bought shares will be members of the business and have a vote and a say in how it is run at the AGM (Annual General Meeting).

But you can still become a shareholder, with information available online or in the store.

You can see all the result of hard work and effort at www.dobcrossvillagestore.com.

