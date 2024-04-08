Saddleworth Players’ dark comedy explores why Miss Marple movies were almost never made

GENTEEL ladies involved with violent murder makes a fine theme for comedy drama – and you can see it first hand at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

Saddleworth Players present ‘Murder, Margaret and Me’ by Philip Meeks on April 13-20.

In the early sixties Agatha Christie (played by Gill Barham) and Margaret Rutherford (played by Lisa Kay) were the creative force behind one of British cinema’s most successful franchises.

But the Miss Marple movies were almost never made. Agatha didn’t want Margaret to bring her fabled spinster to life and Margaret was mortified at the prospect of sullying her reputation with something as sordid as murder.

‘Murder, Margaret and Me’ is the story of the real reason why the acting legend and ‘funniest woman alive’ didn’t want to take on the role that made her celebrated across the world.

In her director’s preview, Sue Borg said of the Players’ production: “I’m excited to be making my directorial debut at the Millgate Arts Centre.

“’Murder, Margaret and Me’ is the story of the unlikely friendship that develops between Agatha Christie and Margaret Rutherford, told by Christie’s fictional character Miss Jane Marple.

“The spinster detective tells us the real reason why the acting legend didn’t want to take on the role that would make her celebrated across the world. Meanwhile, Agatha turns detective, determined to unearth Margaret’s tragic and sordid secret.

“What will all the knitting unravel, what will happen to the bunny blancmange, what is in Agatha’s black book and what is to happen to Poirot?

“We look forward to you joining us for this dark comedy with a hint of a thriller and a splash of mystery.”

See ‘Murder, Margaret and Me’ at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph from April 13-20, starting at 7.30pm and sponsored by Tanner Business Centre. Tickets cost £12 (students £6) from TicketSource.

The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph offers the very best quality theatre, live music, comedy, cabaret, film and pantomime.

