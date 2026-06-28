Dog-Toy Story for Oldham doggy daycare

An Oldham doggy daycare went to infinity and beyond as they celebrated the release of Toy Story 5.

On Friday (June 19), Sully’s Doggy Daycare in Mumps transformed their daycare into a Toy Story-themed adventure for their puppy pals.

With the entire venue decorated wall to wall with props and movie memorabilia, it was a day of excitement for both the dogs and dog lovers alike – including all those donned in fancy dress.

“We love finding creative ways to make each day exciting for the dogs and memorable for their owners,” said Sully’s owner Nicola Hawkins.

We had so many dogs come in dressed up in incredible costumes, some even matched the staff!”

As the dogs arrived, they quickly found themselves forced to make a daring escape from the toy box, all while avoiding being caught by Lotso the bear and wicked neighbour Sid.

Having rushed to hide in the nearby claw machine, they were quickly befriended by the aliens, who helped them on a search for Buzz Lightyear.

Finally, after a quick trip on a rocket ship, the dogs (and staff) found themselves at ‘the ultimate Toy Story party’, where they were each given canine party bags.

Sully’s Doggy Daycare opened in Oldham in November 2024, and has seen dozens of pets and owners through their doors.

The daycare specialises in custom parties and events geared towards dogs and owners, with events, party bags, and accessories all included in their normal daycare price.

It also provides both indoor and outdoor facilities for pups, as well as personalised report cards and schedules for peace of mind.

Dogs with medical conditions and allergies are also catered for, with the daycare priding itself on modelling top advice from dog trainers and behaviourists in their service.

They are available to contact on their website, or via email at hello@sullysdaycare.co.uk.