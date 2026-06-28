Saddleworth dance school invites community to summer open day fundraiser

A SADDLEWORTH community dance school is inviting families and local residents to join a summer open day.

It will feature free classes, performances and entertainment – all while helping raise funds to keep dance affordable for local children.

Saddleworth School of Dance will host its open day on Saturday, July 4, at Uppermill Civic Hall, with the event opening to the public from 10am.

The not-for-profit dance school is planning a packed day of activities, with children of all ages able to take part in free sessions including street dance, acro and contemporary classes.

Visitors will also be able to watch students showcase their talents, with performances beginning at 1pm, before more classes take place in the afternoon including breaking and street dance sessions for older age groups.

The celebrations will continue into the evening with a party from 6pm until 11pm featuring a disco, games and more performances.

Alongside the dance activities, there will be a range of attractions including food and drink, a tombola, raffle, luck dip, face painting, hair braiding and graffiti art.

The event is a key fundraiser for the community dance school, with money raised helping support its aim of keeping fees as low as possible so more children can access dance education.

Tracy Johnson, owner of Saddleworth School of Dance, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring everyone together for what promises to be a fun-filled and inspiring day.

“The event is not only about celebrating our students and their talents but also about supporting our community and keeping dance accessible for all.”

Saddleworth School of Dance was formed in June 2021 and is a not-for-profit, community-focused dance school which aims to make arts accessible to local people through inclusive classes and high-quality instruction.