Dogs ban at Saddleworth pub provokes national attention

A Greenfield pub made national headlines with its decision to ban dogs from inside the premises.

And the canine exclusion zone at the Kingfisher on Chew Valley Road remains in place.

However, all other village pubs – the Railway, Wellington, King William IV (King Bill) and the Clarence – have confirmed dogs are still welcome inside at their establishments.

The country was mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II when the Kingfisher announced their decision after a staff member was bitten.

Posting on social media the Marstons owned hostelry said its decision had been taken with a “heavy heart.”

However, it added: “This decision has not been made lightly. But we are sure you will understand the safety and wellbeing of our team is our number one priority.”

The move divided public opinion and was picked up by various media outlets including the Daily Express.

Marstons declined to comment when asked by the Independent prior to publication for an update on the ban.

However, signs at the pub, which is sited near the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, confirmed: “Dogs are welcome in our outdoor areas only.

“We politely request that you keep all dogs on leads whilst enjoying our facilities. Thank you, Team Kingfisher.” Assistance dogs are still allowed inside the pub.

