Donation to support future Saddleworth Art Trail transport plans

Organisers of the Saddleworth Art Trail have received a funding boost to help improve accessibility for future events.

Saddleworth Round Table has donated £1,000 towards the initiative, with the cheque presented on April 15 at Saddleworth Museum and Gallery.

The presentation was made by Community Support Officer Dean Ward and Chair Ryan Smith to Art Trail committee members Linda Edwards and Glynis Thorpe.

The funding will go towards plans for an “Art Bus” in 2027, designed to provide transport between villages and venues across Saddleworth, particularly supporting visitors with mobility issues.

This year’s Art Trail will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend from May 2 to May 4, with venues across Uppermill, Delph, Diggle and Dobcross taking part.

Brochures for the event are available from local outlets including Uppermill Post Office and Saddleworth Museum.