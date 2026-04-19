Saddleworth shows off skills of Blooming Artists

THE NEXT generation of budding Saddleworth artists have been showing off their skills as a group exhibited their work.

Greenfield’s Methodist Church turned into a gallery as Blooming Artists held its display of creations from its regular sessions.

As well as drawings, there were clay creations, what you can do with loose parts, kinetic art, light play and mark-making skills on show.

Pride was also beaming out as five-year-old Noah, of Friezland Primary School, displayed his animal work.

And Rebecca Renshaw, who coordinates the group, told how the popularity of the group is making it all worthwhile.

She said: “It gives the children pride to say, ‘I did that.’

“Seeing their marks in and around the room, it shows that they’ve got the space here for them to express themselves and to be creative.

“One of the principles in the Reggio Emilia approach is that they see the child as a valued member of the community, so I thought it’d be really good that the children can have pride in their work, and then everyone can come and have a look at it in Saddleworth.

“And sometimes the children want to take their work home, so they’ll take everything.

“It might be an absolutely huge bit of cardboard or something absolutely tiny, but that’s absolutely fine.”

@ggc_media 🎨Creative fun for little ones in Saddleworth We caught up with Becks at Greenfield Methodist Church to learn more about the brand-new Blooming Artists Saddleworth sessions 🌼 Each week brings a new theme, with a range of hands-on creative activities inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach – putting children right at the heart of the experience. From collaborative artworks to sensory play stations, little artists are free to explore, create, and (yes!) get a little messy along the way 🎨 Led by Rebecca, a qualified early years practitioner with over 10 years’ experience, sessions are perfect for children aged 1–6, but siblings are welcome too, and babies under 1 go free with a paying child. #creativity #fyp #saddleworth #manchester #news ♬ original sound – GGC Media

Each weekly Blooming Arts Saddleworth session, aimed at children aged between one and six-years-old, has a different theme.

Sessions are inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach, which means the children are at the centre of everything and it operates to the ‘100 languages of learning.’

And word is spreading as Rebecca added: “It’s slowly gaining momentum.

“I love to see new people but there’s a core group of people every week, which is so lovely and the support’s been amazing.

“Online as well and in real life. People in Saddleworth have been really complimentary. It’s growing.

“The Reggio Emilia approach is a title to kind of explain it a bit but it’s just basically about letting the children take charge of the artwork.

“And they certainly seem to be enjoying it.”

Blooming Artists Saddleworth holds sessions at Greenfield Methodist Church, on Chew Valley Road, from 10am until 11.30am.

They cost £6.50 per child and all are welcome, especially siblings who get half price admission with one full paying attendee.

Babies aged under three months are free.

You can find Blooming Artists Saddleworth at www.instagram.com/blooming_artists_saddleworth/ and contact Rebecca via email at bloomingartistssaddleworth@gmail.com.