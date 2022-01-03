Doors open at new farm and pet supplies store

WHETHER you’re looking for treats for a beloved pet at home or supplies for animals roaming the Saddleworth fields, then a new Delph business is just the place to go.

Tamewater Farm and Pet Supplies, based at Gatehead Mill, has shelves stacked to the ceiling with products to make looking after your animals easy and convenient.

You’ll find a vast array of items to choose from for your cats or dogs, including food, care products, wormers, treats, toys and accessories.

There’s even a doggie treat section where owners can ‘pick and mix’ items into a refillable tub and bring it back next time to save plastic and waste.

Food and bedding are available for small pets, and there is also a variety of feeders, drinkers and care products for anyone keeping chickens.

In the farm animal section there are more than 100 different types of feeds already on the shelves for horses, pigs, goats, sheep, alpaca, chicken, ducks, and more, as well as horse supplements, care products and hay.

There’s even some items for owners themselves including buckets, rakes and seasonal stock stock such as gloves, hats and scarves. And with the business only opening in early November, owners Dennis and Erik van Enk, said there are plenty more products and items still on there way.

“BW Farm Supplies used to be here until it closed down – but we thought Saddleworth still needed something like it, so we started up ourselves,” explained Dennis.

“We have got our own animals so know the industry and we used to be customers here so it’s nice to be able to carry on in the same place.

“We only had about four weeks turnaround to get set up and stock in as we wanted to get open for customers very quickly.

“So we’ve still got more things coming in all the time and if someone asks us for something different, we can get it.

“We were focused on getting the shop open first but we’re already looking at expanding online as well and setting up a click and collect system on our website.

“It’s getting busier every day and new people are coming in all the time, so we’re very pleased with how it’s gone so far.”

• Visit Tamewater Farm and Pet Supplies at Gatehead Mill, Delph New Road, Delph on Monday to Friday from 9am-6pm and Saturday from 9am-4pm (closed on Sunday).

The shop has good parking outside and good access for customers.

