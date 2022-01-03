Celebrating one year at the Rainbow Makers

RAINBOW Law in Uppermill is celebrating one year since opening for business on Uppermill High Street – and what a year it has been for the dedicated and expanding team.

Jane Stark explained: “From the outset we wanted to be a completely different kind of legal practice – our backgrounds are at top global firms, but our approach is friendly and personal.

“We wanted to combine the two which has meant ditching the suits and intimidating formalities of traditional law firms. We treat clients as we would like to be treated and focus on their needs, first and foremost.”

The approach has clearly paid off and the recent addition of experienced private client lawyer Rose-Ita Phillips confirms the practice is going from strength to strength.

Jane continued: “Legal advice can be expensive, but people pay without knowing if the advisor has the knowledge and experience to help. We only recruit high calibre solicitors with ample experience.”

And their spot on the High Street – in The Loft of the Queen Anne Gallery – has proved to be an excellent space.

Laura Campbell explained: “We are a truly modern practice so we don’t need extensive, costly offices – we use cloud-based technology so can work from anywhere.

“We’re largely paperless so we don’t store files on site. This means our clients receive an efficient, affordable service which allows us to be as ‘green’ as possible – something that’s really important to us.”



Laura added: “Of course clients are always welcome in our offices but feedback is they appreciate how we use technology to fit in with their busy lives – they don’t have to go out of their way to bring in ID, or drop documents off.

“We serve clients all over the world who are looking for quality advice, a sleek service, and a personal touch that they don’t get from bigger firms.”

Donna Brammer, who joined as Practice Manager in June, concluded: “We’re all genuinely committed to a fresh modern approach and that means Rainbow Law is a positive, welcoming place to be.

“We aim to make clients feel at ease and comfortable asking questions. Ultimately, we love our work and that shines through in everything that we do.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

