Doors open at new Furniture Hub

THE doors are now open at a new furniture store launched by Dr Kershaw’s so the community can purchase high quality new and used furniture at affordable prices to support patient care at the hospice.

The Furniture Hub in Neo House on Shaw Road, Oldham was launched officially by the Mayor of Oldham Councillor Jenny Harrison on November 4.

She was joined by her consort Councillor Shaid Mushtaq as well as hospice trustees, volunteers, supporters and guests to cut the red ribbon and be one of the first to look inside the new facility.

The new store will support the hospice to raise funds for patient care, offering high quality new and used furniture ranging from small coffee tables to three piece suites, all at affordable prices.

Customers can come in and browse while also treating themselves to a sit down with a hot drink and cake too in a coffee area.

There is also an option for customers to have their furniture delivered from the new store at a small cost to local destinations.

Joanne Sloan, Chief Executive at Dr Kershaw’s, said: “It’s an exciting day and we are thrilled to open our new furniture store, which offers wonderful furniture at practical prices.

“The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the income that we bring into our hospice, and The Furniture Hub is a fantastic opportunity as every penny will be ploughed back into patient services, supporting patients and their loved ones at the most difficult of times.”



The Mayor of Oldham Cllr Harrison added: “I have very much been looking forward to today and it gives me enormous pride and pleasure to open the store.

“I am very impressed with how modern and professional the store is, a great deal of thought and work has gone into making it feel like you are walking round an actual furniture store.

“I go to a lot of event and I am amazed by the amount of people who give their time, money and commitment to so many projects across the borough – and this is no exception.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been involved. I wish you every success with The Furniture Hub.”

The store will also play host to a knitting club, enabling new skills to be learnt, as well as restoration classes to bring unloved items back to life. More activities will be announced soon.

Dr Kershaw’s are collecting furniture to sell in their newly launched store so if you want your old furniture to go to a good home then get in touch with the Hospice, who can arrange collection or you can drop off your furniture direct to the store.



To find out more visit The Furniture Hub (open Monday to Saturday from 9am – 5pm), go online

www.drkh.org.uk/furniturehub or call the hospice on 0161 624 2727.

The Hospice’s new furniture store is being supported by a range of volunteers already, but is still looking for support from Retail Sorters and Showroom Assistants. If you are interested, contact the Hospice’s Volunteering Team on 0161 624 2727 or email Nikki.Butterworth@drkh.org.uk

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care (for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas.

To find out more, visit www.drkh.org.uk or call the Hospice on 0161 624 2727.

