Councillor ward surgeries restart

DO you have something you’d like to discuss with your local councillor?

Ward surgeries are restarting across the area following the Covid-19 pandemic. Just drop in, no appointment necessary.

The surgeries for Saddleworth South, with councillors Jamie Curley, Graham Sheldon and Max Woodvine (Conservatives) will be held at:



• Uppermill Civic Hall from 10.30am-11.30am on: December 4, February 5 and April 2

• Greenfield Library from 10.30am-11.30am on March 5 and May 7.

You can also contact your councillors directly:

• Jamie Curley: call 07966 297 183 or email jamie.curley@oldham.gov.uk

• Graham Sheldon: call 01457 513 236 or email Graham.sheldon@oldham.gov.uk

• Max Woodvine: call 07971 594 114 or email max.woodvine@oldham.gov.uk

Ward surgeries for Saddleworth North and Saddleworth West and Lees are yet to be confirmed.

