Councillor ward surgeries restart

Aimee Belmore November 23, 2021 No Comments

DO you have something you’d like to discuss with your local councillor?

Ward surgeries are restarting across the area following the Covid-19 pandemic. Just drop in, no appointment necessary.

The surgeries for Saddleworth South, with councillors Jamie Curley, Graham Sheldon and Max Woodvine (Conservatives) will be held at:


• Uppermill Civic Hall from 10.30am-11.30am on: December 4, February 5 and April 2
• Greenfield Library from 10.30am-11.30am on March 5 and May 7.

You can also contact your councillors directly:

• Jamie Curley: call 07966 297 183 or email jamie.curley@oldham.gov.uk
• Graham Sheldon: call 01457 513 236 or email Graham.sheldon@oldham.gov.uk
• Max Woodvine: call 07971 594 114 or email max.woodvine@oldham.gov.uk

Ward surgeries for Saddleworth North and Saddleworth West and Lees are yet to be confirmed.

