Doro banned over years old bet

FORMER Saddleworth Rangers rugby league prospect Eribe Doro has been banned from the sport for a month for breaking betting rules.

But the 20-year-old revealed it had nothing to do with the 13-a-side code. Instead, it was a £7 football wager he placed some time ago.

Doro, who hails from Derker but was brought through at Shaw Hall Bank Road, was banned for two months by the Rugby Football League but one of those was suspended.

However, he took to social media to explain the circumstances.

Doro wrote: “Context is key, this was years ago as an academy player.

“It was an accumulator with football matches and a stake of £7.

“However, I’m bound by the operational rules. Rules are rules, aware of them or not.”

Doro is banned from having any involvement in rugby league until May 27.

And the RFL said: “An RFL operational rules tribunal has suspended Warrington Wolves’ Eribe Doro for two months, with one month suspended.

“Doro was found to have breached the RFL’s ‘betting and related activity code of conduct’.

“Doro will have no involvement in rugby league until his suspension ends on 27 May.”

After being handed a three-year deal by Warrington, Doro is on the fringes of the Wolves’ first team.

He has also been offered the chance to play internationally for Nigeria.

Former London Broncos player Ade Adebisi is spearheading the push to get the game established in the nation.

And Doro, who came through at Rangers while studying at Bluecoat School, is on his list of people he wants to speak to.

Adebisi told the Independent from Nigeria: “It’s been a struggle because I’ve been in Nigeria but he’s certainly on a list of people I’d want to talk to.

“Nigeria has the budget to fly players over from the UK and we will also make sure they will be looked after.”

Doro has already represented England’s youth side after a meteoric rise through the ranks after only taking up rugby league as a teenager.

