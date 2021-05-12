Future is bright for Saddleworth starlet Josh

SADDLEWORTH-BASED rugby league talent Josh Thewlis has been tipped to have a bright future in the sport by his boss at Super League side Warrington Wolves.

The 19-year-old, who lives in Grasscroft, is tipped as one of the competition’s brighter young talents after coming through at Waterhead Warriors.

The teenager now stands one win from Wembley after playing a big role in Warrington’s 16-6 Challenge Cup quarter final victory over Catalans Dragons.

And coach Steve Price, who played Thewlis on the wing after normally using him as a full back, is in no doubt his talent will take him a long way.

His attitude also helps, especially as he is now playing alongside Australia Test legend Greg Inglis.

Price said: “Josh is an exciting young player and his detail to rugby league is first class.

“He’s always willing to learn and grow his game. He came up with some big moments too in the Catalans game.

“A line break and defensively on our try line with two try saving tackles.

“There’s also an opportunity for growth and he’ll learn from any errors he makes. He’s a good kid and he’s got a very bright future.”

