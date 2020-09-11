Dorothy’s Wild about being 100

THERE were special celebrations including a visit from the Mayor of Oldham as Dorothy Wild celebrated her 100th birthday on July 14. The Mayor, Cllr Ginny Alexander, explained: “I visited Dorothy who is 100 years young. Dorothy was very proud to tell me she had received her letter from the Queen.

“Keeping our social distancing, I had a lovely chat with Dorothy’s son Phillip and daughter Pat. It was interesting listening to the history of the family.

“Dorothy worked as a secretary for a catering company. All the family were born in the same house in Wool Road, Dobcross. Dorothy has five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

“Thank you for allowing me to be part of the celebrations. Happy birthday Dorothy!”

