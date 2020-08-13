Double appointment boost for Saddleworth’s straight-talking law firm

SADDLEWORTH’S straight-talking law firm O’Donnell Solicitors has made two appointments, strengthening their residential conveyancing and commercial teams.

Julian West joins the firm’s award-winning residential conveyancing department as a legal executive, to assist with the firm’s high volume of property transactional work.

Julian is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives, specialising in residential conveyancing, including sales and purchases, re-mortgages and transfers of equity, possessory title applications, and title rectification.

O’Donnell Solicitors continued to work at full strength throughout lockdown, progressing transactions and overseeing a good number of completions.

Since the lifting of restrictions on the residential property market, the team have overseen completions on a large number of transactions, and have also experienced a surge of new instructions coming in.

The firm has also taken on trainee solicitor Callum Dalloway, who is the second trainee since husband and wife James and Rebecca O’Donnell launched the practice in 2015.

James O’Donnell, Director, said: “We’ve always set out to invest in our local community by recruiting locally, and also to help the next generation of legal talent where we can.

“In appointing Julian and Callum, we have achieved both of these objectives while also adding capacity to meet the needs of our residential property and commercial teams.

“It has been an unusual time over the past few months but we have focused our efforts on adapting and servicing our clients using the best available technology.

“Having made several adjustments to our offices, including installing Perspex screens in our meeting rooms and at our reception, as well as floor and wall signage to ensure social distancing, we are now in a strong position to be able to start to see clients again as we move out of lockdown.”

O’Donnell Solicitors started the year with the announcement of new director Gianna Lisiecki-Cunane, who joined the firm’s busy family law department, together with a new head of Dispute Resolution Giselle Williams.

Now with five directors and over 25 staff located across offices in Grasscroft and Uppermill, the firm offers a comprehensive range of first-class legal services for private clients and businesses.

For more information on the firm’s services, visit www.odonnellsolicitors.co.uk/

