Handbag mystery opened after angler hooks surprise catch

A FISHERMAN hooked the unlikeliest of catches to spark a mystery that has so far baffled police and amateur sleuths.

Now community help is asked for to solve the case of the discarded handbag in a Delph watercourse.

Contents from the retrieved bag provide plenty of clues to the once possible owner including a watch, jewellery, coins, receipts, even a photo of a one-time Hollywood heartthrob.

Plenty of theories and explanations have been put forward by would be detectives.

However, no-one had come forward as the Independent went to press with any substantial identification as to who the handbag with its yesteryear collection of artefacts once belonged to.

Did it, for example, come from a body apparently discovered in the river nearly 50 years ago? Was it dumped after a burglary or robbery?

A spokesperson for GMP Saddleworth and Lees admitted: “It was a strange find and clearly the items have been there for a considerable time.

“We’ve had no one claiming the items and we have found nothing on our systems to help identify where they are from.

“The only response on the post was that someone stated that back in 1970 someone was found deceased in the river. But we’re unable to follow up on that now.”

Among the contents is a purse with the words ‘A present from Blackpool for my sister’ on the side.

There are at least six, one penny coins, one dated 1912 and another 1918. The pre-decimal denomination was withdrawn in 1971.

There is a solitary pre-decimal halfpenny taken out of circulation in 1969 and possibly bearing the date 1914.

Another coin is a distinctive Irish halfpenny with an inscription of a pig and her piglets. It was removed from circulation in 1987.

Another find was a number of medallions which bear the words Empire Society Modern Dance Test.

There is a receipt for a birthday ring purchased from Whittaker’s jewellers and silversmiths when based at 12-14 Manchester Street.

The item cost £2 17 shillings and sixpence in old money – approximately £2.88 today.

It is believed the business eventually relocated to George Street and closed around three decades ago.

The image of actor Wagner is from an A&BC Chewing Gum Ltd. card.

Formed in 1949 and folded in 1974, in its 25-year history A&BC produced some of the best bubble gum and collectors’ cards ever seen in the U.K. This card depicts Wagner in Prince Valiant, released in 1954. The handbag contained other items of jewellery and artefacts.

So, can you help solve the handbag mystery? Was there a body discovered in the river in the 1970s?

Anyone with information can contact Trevor Baxter by email at trevor@localcommunications.co.uk or by ringing 07768 846839.

