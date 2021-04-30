Double boost for O’Donnell Solicitors as they mark fifth anniversary

SADDLEWORTH-BASED O’Donnell Solicitors have added a double boost of experience and talent to their team.

Associate solicitor Katrina Fox has joined the law firm’s commercial property team to work alongside James O’Donnell, director and head of corporate and commercial.

Katrina, moving from international law firm Eversheds, is a stellar appointment with more than nine years of experience.

Her role will involve assisting with the busy and often high value and technical commercial property workload and developing the client base locally and beyond.

James said: “Katrina’s appointment pays tribute to the continued success and growth of the firm’s offering of commercial transactional work.

“To draw the attraction of a highly qualified solicitor from an international law firm is credit to our performance as a North West contender.”

Also set to join the firm in May is Jill Waddington, who lives in Dobcross and is currently a Partner of Huddersfield-based Ridley Hall Solicitors.

She will move into O’Donnell Solicitors’ Private Client department headed by director Rebecca O’Donnell.

Jill is a senior qualified solicitor with more than 17 years’ experience and specialises in wills, estate and tax planning, trusts, probate and estate administration, powers of attorney and court of protection work.

She has been recognised as a leading lawyer in the 2021 Legal 500 and is a fully qualified member of Solicitors for the Elderly and a full member of the Private Client Section of the Law Society.

Rebecca commented: “We are excited to welcome Jill to the firm. She is a highly skilled solicitor with a compassionate personality.

“Jill’s appointment will enable clients’ needs to be met more efficiently and will speed up processes at what can be difficult times, such is the high level of demand.”

The additions come on the back of another year of growth for the firm, which this year marks its fifth anniversary.

In that time, O’Donnell Solicitors has developed from a two director firm with one secretary working out of the old bank in Lees to a multi-disciplinary practice boasting two branch offices, five directors, 13 fee earners and numerous support staff.

It has received many accolades including Oldham Business Awards in two categories, and finalists in the Manchester Legal Awards, The Law Society Excellence Awards and LFS Conveyancing awards.

And all the way through, they have stayed firm in their belief that offering straight talking advice in a modern, collaborative and efficient manner remains key.

With a stellar team of lawyers and departmental support teams, they have continued with their vision, attracting new clients as well as nurturing those who have remained with them.

The energy and determination to succeed has never wavered and they look forward with the same determination to do the very best for their clients and further the development and success of the firm though 2021 and beyond.

