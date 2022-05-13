Double espresso? Park campaigners in froth over café plans

CAMPAIGNERS opposed to two café developments in Uppermill Park are urging applicants to re-think their proposals.

Residents insist they are not against re-development plans for the local authority owned empty toilet block and privately owned former Stepping Stones day nursery on King George V playing fields.

But they say the schemes are “too big” and “putting profit before community benefit.”

In our April issue, the Independent revealed an application to transform the public conveniences into a new branch of Grandpa Greene’s ice cream parlour had been submitted to the local authority.

Since then, the local authority has received the application, on behalf of Mr and Mrs Williams, to re-open Stepping Stones, including new first floor extension, as another café establishment.

The latter scheme prompted objectors to start a written petition as well as online via

https://tinyurl.com/ythp9dhm and a Facebook group has also started: Save Uppermill Park.

They have now issued a statement which says: “At the moment both building proposals are too big and despite local people’s vocal concerns, the applicants are ignoring us and putting profit before community benefit.

“The Grandpa Greene’s building takes up too much space and the Balcony in the Park is so large it blocks the light and views of all the Grade II houses on St Mary’s Gate.

“We have voiced our concerns but the applicants don’t appear to care. This is what we’re asking for:

• Grandpa Greenes to renovate the toilets with an adjacent ice cream kiosk that doesn’t take up any extra space in the park or cut down any trees.

• Balcony in the Park renovated as a single storey building, using the existing local stone frontage.

“What we need is real constructive discussions between the applicants and local residents. We feel their consultation day (last December) was just a ‘tick box’ exercise.

“It’s important we, and the applicants, work together to ensure Uppermill Park carries on being a place for people and not just an extension of the busy High Street.

“So we’re asking for the applicants to withdraw their submissions and reapply with scaled back developments that are more respectful and in keeping with the local area.”

A planning statement submitted to the local authority for Stepping Stones requests permission for a “small ground floor extension and a first-floor extension.” The latter has a working title of ‘Balcony in the Park.’

It continues: “The applicants’ intention (is) to use the whole of the building as a café with associated facilities, offering a range of hot and cold food and drinks.

“To continue the nursery/family ethos established over many years, the applicants are extremely keen to continue to be children and family focussed in their new business enterprise.

“The café will provide a family friendly environment welcoming children of all ages with disabled access and toilet facilities on the ground floor.

“An outdoor terrace will be provided at ground level with a balcony at first floor level to provide an attractive and pleasant outdoor seating areas overlooking the park.”

Proposed opening times submitted on the application form are 7am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Four existing car parking places will be retained while it is proposed to employ three full-time and 10 part time staff.

Planning consultant Maxine Parker states: “Change of use from a nursery to a café does not constitute development. The application is, therefore, seeking only consent for the proposed alterations and extensions to the building.”

Of 52 public comments submitted on Oldham Council’s planning portal at the time of going to press, there were 34 objectors to the plans.

One person wrote: “Potentially having two premises selling alcohol overlooking a park is shocking.

“It also shows the utter lack of respect and contempt to those residents whose homes currently overlook the park, river and canal, will potentially be faced with a blank wall and solar panelled roof. Absolutely disgusting – would these applicants allow that to happen at their home?



Another commented: “The building does need to be brought back into use – but there needs to be a sensible approach to the combined application for the toilet block as well as the impact upon the neighbouring homes.

“As it stands if both proposals are permitted there will be a total of 9 cafes/eateries not inc restaurants surrounding the park/high street – many of which offer take away that results in customers parking where ever they can as they ‘pop in’.”

Concerns about impact on the Conservation Area, access issues, traffic and lack of parking were also raised.

One person wrote: “The proposed first floor extension to the building will drastically reduce the amount of natural light currently enjoyed by the residents of St Mary’s Gate.

“St Mary’s Gate was historically the heritage centre of Uppermill and this proposal will radically alter the original centre of the village.”

Writing in support, one supporter still had sympathy with residents. They put: “I feel that consideration needs to be given to the proposal of a second story due to the impact it will have on the houses at the rear of the building. Apart from this, I support the development of this building.

“Parking is a nightmare in Uppermill at the best of times but I don’t feel that the addition of this cafe will cause a significant difference to the already present parking issues. This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years which has never been rectified.”

Another said: “This application is exactly what Uppermill is in need of and will be an amazing addition for families and the elderly. With the added bonus of on-site parking this will be a very welcoming addition to the park.”

A total of 124 comments have been logged regarding the Grandpa Greene’s application;

95 against and 29 in favour.

To view the Stepping Stones application in full visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc6v8h52

To view the Grandpa Greene’s application in full visit: https://tinyurl.com/572j3f42

The Independent approached Oldham Council for comments and update but none had been received prior to going to press.

