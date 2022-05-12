Saddleworth gym going from strength to strength

A NEW gym has had a successful launch in Delph and is attracting hundreds of members – despite opening a month later than planned due to an arson attack.

The Unit, owned by businessman Ben Bamforth, opened at Gatehead Mill in March with a celebrity-attended launch party including Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and Instagram-famous body coaches Liam McAleese and Taylor Binney.

And more than 450 people have already signed up as members to take advantage of the impressive facilities and equipment in the 7,000 sq ft space.

The gym was transformed following a £500,000 investment and a further £350,000 injection of cash following the blaze.

The seven personal trainers have 20 years’ experience between them, there is specialist cardio equipment from Assault Fitness, Concept 2, Matrix and Primal Strength and 2,000 sq ft of space for fitness classes.

Ben chose Saddleworth as the location as it is where he began his own personal training journey at the age of 18.

He said: “It’s been my dream to open a gym in Saddleworth and give everybody a fantastic facility to train at as well as teach new personal trainers.

“After years of saving, I took the plunge last August and decided to open my second gym.

“The blaze was devastating, but if anything, it has given us even stronger ties with the local community, and we couldn’t be more thankful to everyone who has welcomed us.

“Between our seven trainers, we have thousands of transformations for our clients. We are not only dedicated to achieving results for our customers, but our personal trainers too. We teach them how to add more value into their sessions and to grow their businesses.”

It is the second gym in The Unit chain, following the success of the first site in Honley, near Huddersfield, which opened in 2016, and Ben has his sights on three more gym launches over the next few years.

Membership is priced at £35 per month, which includes admission to regular fitness classes and 24-hour gym access.

Members of The Unit in Honley will be able to access the Saddleworth gym for an extra £10/month.

Find out more online: theunitsaddleworth.co.uk

