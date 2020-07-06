Dovestone WI get crafty ‘turning fabric into food’

MORE than 1,545 face coverings have been crafted by Dovestone Women’s Institute during their latest campaign to help the community through the coronavirus outbreak.

And they have provided £910 worth of food to Oldham Foodbank and Sandwich Angels thanks to donations for the free face coverings.

A team of WI members is busy creating the face coverings, which the Government recently announced will be compulsory on public transport in England from June 15.

They are using cotton fabric, which is breathable and washable at high temperatures, and a triple layer design incorporating a paper filter that can be removed and washed.

And in less than 24 hours after announcing their project on Facebook, they received more than 1,000 requests for the items, which are available in adult and child sizes.

Jess Moreland, Dovestone WI President, said: “Our awesome team got cracking with this huge amount of orders and Carry On Delph joined the ranks to speed up production.

“It is vital that anyone wearing these understands this is not official medical grade PPE and will not stop you from getting the virus. They are to be worn to prevent any micro droplets from your own respiratory system going towards anyone else.

“We are not charging for these face coverings as Dovestone WI is not a business. However, there has been a number of people wanting to make a donation.

“We’ve taken this money to supermarkets and turned it into food! This food then gets taken to Oldham Foodbank and Sandwich Angels, where the need is higher than ever due to some people’s current financial situation.

“So far, we have had almost £910 donated in exchange for handmade fabric face coverings, which is fantastic!”

Deliveries of the face coverings has been made across the community and some orders have even been posted to Nottingham and Torquay.

Other projects during the lockdown have seen Dovestone WI make scrubs and bags for NHS staff, as well as help source face visors.

Following an urgent call for clothes and toiletries for homeless people in Manchester, members helped collect and deliver two van loads of clothing.

And they served up a tasty treat of chicken, bacon and cheese, donated by Nando’s and TGI Fridays, to the NHS, local foodbanks, Chester Zoo and people in Saddleworth.

They wish to thank all the local businesses who donated items and organisations who have helped, such as Men In Sheds for emergency repairs to sewing machines.

• For more about Dovestone WI and their projects, find them on Facebook or visit their website

www.dovestonewi.com

