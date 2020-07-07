Rock station tackles mental health head on

A NEW show by Greater Manchester Rock Radio is helping provide some light at the end of the tunnel for those who have mental health problems. ‘Keep Calm and Put a Record On’ may only be three weeks old but it is already getting a great response from people from all over the UK.

The show looks at rock music as well as offering some support to people who may be suffering from mental health issue.

Tony Charles, station manager, explained: “When Alex Hope approached us with the idea of presenting a show focussed on rock music and mental health we could not turn him away.

“I have had personal experiences of mental health issues. I love this new programme and think it should be taken on by other radio stations.

“Singer/song-writer Russ Ballard, who wrote the hit Since You Been Gone, is a fan of the show. He suffered with depression some years ago and his writing helped him come out of it.

“The show fits really well into our schedule as we cater for all types of rock music new and classic and we encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to become one of our volunteer presenters.”

Alex, who has worked as a mental health nurse for nearly 30 years, is passionate about radio and playing music.

“The idea of the show is to provide a safe space for people to focus on the area of mental health by listening, learning and laughing,” he explained.

The show goes out each Sunday at 8pm and is then repeated on Mondays at 1pm and you can tune in online at greatermanchesterrockradio.co.uk.

To contact the ‘Keep Calm and Put a Record On’ show, email putarecordon@outlook.com

Greater Manchester Rock Radio is one of the few community web-based radio stations in the world that concentrates on rock music.

The station is currently looking for more volunteer presenters with any ideas for new shows. Email

studio@greatermanchesterrockradio.co.uk or call station manager Tony on 07999 353 457.

