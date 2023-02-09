Dr Kershaw’s Hospice Appoint Corporate Partnerships Lead

Dr Kershaw’s has appointed Rudi Ryan as Corporate Partnerships Lead, a new position created by the Hospice.



Rudi started the role in December 2022 and has hit the ground running within the fundraising department.



Rudi works alongside local businesses to create bespoke corporate partnership opportunities that offer support, networking, and business exposure.

He has a wealth of transitional skills when it comes to corporate fundraising and event planning from running his own charitable golf events in the past for the Hospice, after his friend sadly passed away at Dr Kershaw’s four years ago.

Speaking about his exciting new role, Rudi said: “A Corporate Partnership is a two-way street and I feel there is a great deal of misconception when a business deals with a charity, that it’s all one sided. So, I have developed a Corporate Partnership Prospectus to help educate businesses about the benefits they can gain by being involved in a Partnership with our Hospice.”

Rebecca Bentham, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice’s Director of Income Development & Marketing added: “I am delighted to welcome Rudi to our team and know he will be a true asset to the Hospice. Building tailored partnerships with local businesses is invaluable, not just for the Hospice but for the businesses themselves.

Working with a charity provides businesses with tax benefits, increased visibility and revenue, brand recognition, and can support a business’s image and reputation – to name just a few. Rudi will be able to work alongside your company to help you achieve your objectives, whilst in turn, you will be supporting vital patient care within your local community.”

If your organisation would like a copy of the Prospectus or any further information on how the Hospice can develop a bespoke partnership for your business, you can send Rudi an email on rudi.ryan@drkh.org.uk or give him a call on 07495 816683.

