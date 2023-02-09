Council provides fun family activities this February half-term

Oldham Council is subsidising fun family activities during the school holidays, to help those struggling during the Cost of Living crisis.

Working with local partners, the Council has secured 200 family swim passes at Oldham Community Leisure (OCL) alongside 214 Clip and Climb passes at Summit Up, sessions at the Bounce Nation trampoline park and two shows at Oldham Libraires – Ernie’s journey and Moonsmile.

Details of how families can access these activities will be promoted via the Council’s I Love Oldham Facebook page on Friday, February 10

During the half-term holidays, households in receipt of free school meals will also be receiving a food voucher worth £15 per child.

Leader of Oldham Council, Councillor Amanda Chadderton: “We want our children and young people to have the very best opportunities in life, and that includes being able to enjoy fun activities during the school holidays.

“That is why we have once again worked with businesses across Oldham to see what we can together offer to families.