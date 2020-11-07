Dr Kershaw’s Hospice to Light Up a Life virtually this year

By Jasmine Jackson

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is welcoming the community to remember their loved ones at its annual Light Up a Life event, which is taking place virtually this year.

Light Up a Life will take place on Sunday, December 6 starting at 7pm, via the Hospice’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice has also collaborated with Oldham Community Radio 99.7fm to bring the service to the airwaves so all can participate.

The annual service aims to keep the memories of loved ones alive, while supporting the hospice, and those dealing with grief.

Pat Swinborne, a volunteer at the hospice, said: “The Light Up a Life service is soothing and gives me the opportunity to remember happy memories of those I love.

“This year, I’ll remember my brother Jack, who died in March, along with my mother, father and my beloved husband, George.”

The virtual service will include multi-faith readings, performances from the Hospice’s choir ‘The Dr Kershaw’s Crooners’, Saddleworth Musical Society, and the ceremonial lighting of the Hospice Remembrance Tree.

Those who wish to dedicate a light can also request a Light Up a Life At Home pack which includes instructions on how to join the service, an order of service, a cut-out star to hang on your tree at home or a special place, and a tea light candle to light during the service or on a day that is special to you.

Kathryn Harding, Emotional and Bereavement Support Nurse, commented: “The Light Up a Life event is a chance to come together in remembering our loved ones and supporting one another through the challenges of ill health, grief and bereavement.

“This seems particularly important this year with many of our usual avenues of comfort and strength disturbed and disrupted.”

To make a dedication call the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or visit www.drkh.org.uk/support-us/light-life.

Dedications can be made after the deadline of Monday, November 9, but it may not be included in the Book of Remembrance or on screen during the event.

The Book of Remembrance will be available to collect – whilst stocks last- from the Hospice’s portfolio of charity shops from Monday, November 23, 2020.

During the pandemic, the Hospice has seen a steep decline in donations, and spent more than expected on their new In-Patient Unit, due to delays, with work stopping and moving at a slower pace than usual.

Kelly Foster, Ward Sister, added: “Our plan for the facility to be ready by the New Year is well on track, but the funds for the internal all-important furnishings are still very much needed, so we’re asking our community to find it in their hearts to help.”

Donations to help buy specialist furniture can be made via www.drkh.org.uk/support-us/furnishwithlove or by calling 0161 624 9984.

