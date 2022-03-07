Driver left on a bumpy road in Delph

A TAXI driver got a bit more than he bargained for as he ended up taking his vehicle down an unadopted lane – forcing him to abandon it.

Locals were left bemused on Sunday, March 6 at the sight of a minibus parked on a hillside but not looking like it had been dumped after being stolen.

But it soon emerged it was not a crime scene. Instead, it was the result of a driver from out of the area blindly following his navigation system, without knowing what was coming.

For Hay Flake Lane is clearly not suitable for vehicles and attempts were being made to rescue it on Monday, March 7.

The Independent understands a local farmer will help the owner/driver, who hails from the Liverpool area, to get his business back.

If it works, you can be sure he will not travel down Hay Flake Lane, which is in the hills above Delph, again.

PHOTOS BY CRAIG HANNAH (via Saddleworth Captured)

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

