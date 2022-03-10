Kerry helps Thunder make lightning start to the season

SADDLEWORTH’S Kerry Almond has been a star performer in Manchester Thunder’s perfect start to their Vitality Netball Superleague campaign.

The 36-year-old goal keeper, who has helped table-topping Thunder to seven straight victories, is enjoying an unexpected return to the game after coming out of retirement.

And Kerry, who lives on the Lees/Waterhead border, is playing better than ever according to the Thunder coach staff.

“I had been playing for Thunder for 11 years and decided the time was right for a break,” explained Kerry, a three times Superleague winner in 2012, 14 and 19, bowing out after the last title.

“I didn’t play Superleague for 18 months and sometimes you need to refresh.”

Kerry, who was still playing for Oldham in England Netball’s premier division, was asked back after Malawian defender Loreen Ngwira pulled out through injury for the 2021 season.

“I had no thoughts about going back to their level, but when I was asked jumped at the chance,” she explained.

Kerry, who won two caps for England against Barbados in 2012, had not played any netball for one year having had knee surgery in March 2020 as lockdown was about to be imposed.

But she managed to keep fit working out at a gym in Derker, though Kerry admitted it was a different kind of fitness.

As Superleague was classed as elite sport, Thunder were able to train and then take part in the 2021 season which took a different format at two central venues, half the season at Wakefield and the other at Copper Box, London.

“The country was in lockdown, but we were able to get together and train. It was nice to get out and see other spaces,” Kerry explained.

Thunder lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs to Team Bath then beat Leeds Rhinos in the play-off for third position.

Kerry, the fifth oldest player in Superleague and second most senior at Thunder to Caroline O’Hanlon, is excited about the potential of the Thunder class of 2022.

She said: “Our team is such a good blend of youth and experience, and we have a great bunch of girls.

“We have a lot of amazing youngsters coming through, and they have not been overawed. I cannot praise them enough for how well they are doing.” There is a heavy emphasis on local talent which has emerged through Thunder’s pathway programme as the squad includes teenagers Yasmin Roebuck, from Grasscroft, and Yomi Eza-Wilson and Stacey Tankoua who both play for Oldham.

Denshaw’s Ruby Parker, a student at Blueboat, in a training partner and heavily involved with the senior squad.

Kerry, who is twice the age of some of her team-mates, is able to impart her vast experience.

She said: “There was a time before Christmas when our international players were not in that there was just myself and Lois Pearson, who is 22, as the most senior players.

“I have a role in helping to guide the young players from the pathway programme to this level.

Kerry, who added she is probably fitter than she has ever been, admitted it does take more time to recover after matches.

She continued: “We recently had four games in 11 days, and I used the following weekend to relax and do anything but netball.

“I find it also takes it out of you as much mentally as physically, so you need to have a break and catch up on television shows or films.”

Kerry, who has also lived in Royton, was raised in Coldhurst and attended Holy Cross Primary, where she began playing netball, and Hulme Grammar.

But her path to the highest level came by chance through Sue Flanagan, wife of Saddleworth Rangers’ president Terry. Sue was watching daughter Louise also play in a school match and suggested Kerry join Oldham Netball Club, and the rest is history.

Kerry cannot get away from the sport which is also her day job as she is employed by Netball UK which is based on Huddersfield Road, Oldham.

That is run by Debbie Hallas, from Grotton, who is a coach at Oldham Netball Club and Thunder’s managing director. The sportswear business has five full-time staff, all netball players.

