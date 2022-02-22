Dunster delivers in pro-am with round of a lifetime

ANDY Dunster played the round of his life in a pro-am at Fleetwood Golf Club.

The 10-handicapper, playing in the third event of Saddleworth professional Andy Earlam’s winter series at Fleetwood, shot an impressive level par gross 72.

Indeed, had Andy competed in the individual event for professionals, he would have finished third.

“It is the best round I have ever had after playing golf for almost 40 years, a once-in-a-lifetime score. I always knew I had one in me, but it has taken a long time,” explained Andy.

Andy, who lives in Uppermill, went down the last at Fleetwood one-over-par but scored a birdie three after his second shot came to rest 18 inches from the hole.

Aided also by a two-under-par gross from Stamford professional Mark Smith, Andy was also a member of team which also comprised Giacomo Cavallino and Gary Torr and which recorded a runaway victory with a score of 90 points in the Stableford with the best two scores to count.

In second place with 84 points were professional Haydn McCullen, Allan Entwistle, Dean McKenna and Dave Atkinson on the card from professional Phil Kelly, Paul Baddeley, Stuart Hanson and Howard Johnson.

In the individual event, three professionals tied for first place, Smith, McCullen and Earlam on 38 points.

Since retiring almost two years ago, Andy, 60, who ran his own building company, has been afforded more time to play golf – three times a week in the winter and four in the summer.

The fourth and final event of the winter series is on Friday, February 11 at Blackpool North Shore, a singles Stableford and will decide the overall order of merit.

The leader after three events is Giacomo Cavallino with 25 points and he is closely followed by Paul Baddeley (22), Phil Ramsker and Dean McKenna (both 21) and Matt Chapman (20).

