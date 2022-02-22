Saddleworth golfers play in Algarve tournament

FOUR teams from Saddleworth Golf Club travelled to Portugal’s Algarve to compete in a pro-am played over three courses at Quinta Do Lago.

Team one was Saddleworth professional Andy Earlam, Mike Noble, Phil Ramsden and Gary Broadbent., team two Stephen O’Hara (pro), Tania Ainsworth, Joe Ridley and Willie Vallance, team three Calum Hey (pro), Andy Dunster, Kevin Bradbury and Cliff Bird, team four Gabe Bagshaw (pro) Andy Thornton, Pete Durrans and Ian Lees.



Though none of the team was in the prizes, it was still a four-day trip to remember.

Earlam said: “The event was superb with unbelievable organisation for the 32 teams, and we were lucky enough to have sunshine for four days, though it was very windy.

“The courses were in fantastic condition with slick greens with a few extremely tough pin positions.”

The leading team from Saddleworth was Stephen O’Hara, Tania Ainsworth, Joe Ridley and Willie Vallance.”

