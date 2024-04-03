Easter Raffle at Albion Farm gives boost to OMRT

FUNDS from an Easter Raffle at Albion Farm in Delph were donated as a welcome boost to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

The community-minded team at Albion Farm picked the Greenfield-based organisation to benefit from the £453 raised.

An OMRT spokesperson said: “We are very thankful to Albion Farm staff for the money raised in their Easter Raffle of a giant Slattery’s chocolate egg.

“Thank you to all those who supported us by taking part in the raffle. £453 was raised, and congratulations to Nicola, the winner.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

