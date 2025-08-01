‘Eclectic mix’ makes up debut album for Lees musician after 50 years

AN ‘eclectic mix of homespun stories and tunes’ played on a variety of instruments makes up the debut album for a Lees-based singer/songwriter.

After 50 years in the making, Ian F Ball is releasing ten-track album ‘Better Late Than Never’ on August 1, 2025.

It is the folk singer’s first full album of original songs and compositions, recorded at his small home studio with Ian singing and playing guitar, melodeons, a mandolin, whistle, bass guitar and metronome.

Musician Ian has been playing in bands and performing as a solo artist, on and off, for the last 50 years, having bought his first guitar aged 14 from Boots the Chemist.

Becoming an accomplished melodeon player, he self-published a book of tunes in the 1990s called ‘One Too Many’, from which tunes have been picked up and recorded by bands on both sides of the Atlantic.

It was not until lockdown in 2020 that he started to write his own songs in the traditional style.

He is currently compiling a second book of tunes to be called ‘Another One Two Many’.

‘Better Late Than Never’ will be available to download from your favourite streaming platform or via Ian’s website: https://ianfball.com