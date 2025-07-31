Raise as glass around the borough at Oldham Bar Hop

RAISE a glass as 14 pubs, bars and venues across Oldham town centre each offer something unique for the Oldham Bar Hop.

The event, taking place on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, aims to celebrate the borough’s vibrant nightlife, independent venues and local culture.

Visitors can enjoy everything from real ales and craft beers to cocktails, mocktails, live music, and street food.

There will be a pop-up beer festival at Billingtons Ballroom, featuring Outback Bars, with six real ale lines, six craft and cider taps, plus street food.

Attendees can pick up a Bar Hop map, collect stamps at each venue with every round, and be in with a chance of winning an official Oldham Bar Hop T-shirt.

Cllr Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure at Oldham Council, said:

“The Oldham Bar Hop is a fantastic way to showcase the brilliant local venues we have in our town centre.

“It’s about bringing local back – celebrating our pubs, bars and clubs, encouraging people to support local businesses, and creating a buzzing, welcoming atmosphere right here in Oldham.

“With the ongoing regeneration in the town centre, this is a key ingredient in positioning Oldham as a vibrant destination of choice.”

Participating venues are Billingtons, Fox and Pine, The Bank Top Tavern, Bees Knees, The Egyptian Room, The George Tavern, Liquid and Envy, Whittles@Tokyo, Molino Lounge, The Tommyfield, Town Hall Tavern, Up Steps Inn, The Ashton Arms and The Old Bank.

Maps will be available from participating venues throughout the event weekend.

Keep an eye on local venues social media pages and the I Love Oldham page for updates.

Please drink responsibly and know your limits, for advice and support, visit www.drinkaware.co.uk