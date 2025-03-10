‘Eco electric’ show home opens doors in Diggle

HOUSE-HUNTERS can get a glimpse inside the new Broadstone Manor development in Diggle as the first show home opens its doors this month.

The professionally styled Redrow four-bedroom home ‘Oxford’ will open to the public on Saturday, March 15.

Visitors will be able to see the high specification up close, including the kitchen and bathrooms and energy efficient features such as an air source heat pump.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director for Redrow, said: “Until now, buyers have had to travel to other nearby developments to look at show homes.

“Now we can showcase everything we have to offer here in Diggle, where all our homes are built in natural stone.

“Looking round a show home offers house hunters a first-hand look that floor plans and virtual tours, however helpful, can’t provide.

“Our customers can gain a better understanding of the specification and features of our homes, which helps to visualise living here.

“The Oxford is a four-bedroom home with an open-plan kitchen and dining area, separate lounge and all bedrooms are great sizes.

“It is one of our most popular house styles so it is great that we have the show home for our customers to explore.

“We’ve also got a sweet treat planned for all our visitors so come down early so as not to miss out.”

The development, off Huddersfield Road, will eventually feature 70 four or five-bedroom homes in natural stone, with designs based on the homebuilder’s Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection, with prices from £640,000.

The gas-free ‘eco electric’ homes all feature air source heat pumps to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs.

The properties at Broadstone Manor also offer high levels of insulation, efficient windows and doors and a host of options, including highly rated appliances and smart home technology, all of which can make homes more sustainable.

The eight-acre development will be split into two parcels, which straddle the road leading to Saddleworth School.

For further information on the homes available and opening times of the show home and customer experience suite, visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/broadstone-manor-diggle-162822

Over Redrow’s history, spanning 50 years, it has earned a unique reputation for delivering high quality, award-winning homes. Redrow is part of Barratt Redrow, making sustainable living a reality and building strong communities that people want to live in.

