Contactless ‘tap and go’ payments to extend to buses

BUS passengers will soon have an easier option to pay for their travel as part of the Bee Network’s next change.

Contactless ‘tap and go’ – which is already available on Metrolink trams – will expand to buses.

From Sunday, March 23, people can use their card, smart watch or phone to tap when they board the bus and the Bee Network system will work out the fare.

Unlike the tram, bus passengers don’t have to tap out at the end of their journey.

Transport for Greater Manchester says it won’t cost passengers more than travelling with a paper ticket and they will be able to switch from bus to tram without having to buy a ticket in advance.

For those who regularly use both buses and trams, passengers are advised to keep tapping with the same card or device to ensure they won’t pay more than the capped fares of £9.50 per day or £41 a week.

Passengers still wanting to pay cash or buy tickets can still do so, with tickets also available for purchase via the Bee Network app.

On the same day, an annual bus and tram ticket will launch that will unlock unlimited travel across both modes.

Customers will be able to spread the payments weekly or monthly – at no extra cost – with the support of a bank loan.

The move to an integrated transport system brings Greater Manchester in line with other global cities and is part of the Bee Network’s vision to deliver a more connected city-region.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “The introduction of tap and go across bus and tram is a huge leap forward for the Bee Network.

“It’s a key step in our plan to ensure we have a world-class public transport system fit for our needs as a growing city-region.”

Plans are already being developed to include all local train services in the Bee Network by the end of the decade.

