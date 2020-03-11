Eight finals for Uppermill FC

JUNIOR teams from Uppermill FC have won through to a further three cup finals.

That means eight sides will contest finals at the end of the season.

The Under-14s overcame previously unbeaten Reddish North 4-2 in the semi-final of the JFL Sports Cup.

Ethan Hind scored twice and there was also goals for Connor Whitehead and Connor Grafton.

The U12s beat Juno Lions 3-1 in the semi-finals of the JFC Sports Cup, Lewis Jagger scoring twice and Luca Pemberton also finding the net.

The U13 Whites are also through to the division one final of the JFC Sports Cup after beating Stockport Dynamos 3-2.

Already through to finals are:

U9 Blues, division four JFC Sports Cup final v Hollingworth Rebels on May 9.

U9 Whites, division five JFC Sports Cup final v Marple Athletic Reds on May 9.

U11 Blues, division three JFC Sports Cup final v Mountfield Rovers Sharks on May 23.

U12 Whites, division one JFC Sports Cup final v Stalybridge Colts Blues on May 24.

U14, division three JFC Sports Cup final v Ardwick JFC on May 21.

