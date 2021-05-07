Election 2021: Oldham Council leader loses seat

OLDHAM Council leader Sean Fielding (Lab) has lost his seat in Failsworth West to Failsworth Independent Party’s Mark Wilkinson – and he left Oldham’s Queen Elizabeth Hall before counting of the votes even started.

He received 1,281 votes while Mr Wilkinson turned out to be the electorate’s favourite, with 1,472 votes.

Cllr Fielding, 31, has served the ward since 2012 and became the council’s youngest ever leader in May 2018, taking over from Jean Stretton.

The votes were: Warren Bates (Ind): 223; Richard Darlington (Lib Dem): 33; Sean Fielding (Lab): 1,281; Jawaad Hussain (Con): 177; Mark Wilkinson (Failsworth Ind): 1,472.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

