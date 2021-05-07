OLDHAM Council leader Sean Fielding (Lab) has lost his seat in Failsworth West to Failsworth Independent Party’s Mark Wilkinson – and he left Oldham’s Queen Elizabeth Hall before counting of the votes even started.
He received 1,281 votes while Mr Wilkinson turned out to be the electorate’s favourite, with 1,472 votes.
Cllr Fielding, 31, has served the ward since 2012 and became the council’s youngest ever leader in May 2018, taking over from Jean Stretton.
The votes were: Warren Bates (Ind): 223; Richard Darlington (Lib Dem): 33; Sean Fielding (Lab): 1,281; Jawaad Hussain (Con): 177; Mark Wilkinson (Failsworth Ind): 1,472.
3 Replies to “Election 2021: Oldham Council leader loses seat”
The Labour Party are now seen as the woke party , they love everyone except white working class people
Local politicians who advocate corrupt practices , will be ousted in the end.
Across the U.K. communities are moving closer towards the Independents or reform parties .
These parties offer hope , change CAN and WILL happen .
Most of failsworth over the moon about his loss as now the lord lane area of our district might actually get something done …we are very much the bottom end and forgotten end of failsworth ….good luck failsworth independent party