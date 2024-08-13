Emergency Services respond to incident at Moorgate Quarry, Saddleworth

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of an incident at Moorgate Quarry in Uppermill, leading to the closure of Ladcastle Road and Den Lane.

The Saddleworth Independent has learned that multiple emergency response units are on site as of Tuesday, August 13.

Greater Manchester Police remain at the scene and have stated:

“At around 2.30pm today, officers responded to reports of regarding concerns for the welfare of a man at a quarry on Den Lane. “Officers are currently in attendance with colleagues from other emergency services.”

Meanwhile, residents and commuters are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance confirmed a man in his 80s has been transported to hospital. They said: “North West Air Ambulance Charity was called to an incident in Oldham on the 13th of August, H75 responded.”