Future of Diggle landmark to become clearer

THE FUTURE of a landmark Diggle building is soon likely to become clearer – and the community may get involved.

What will happen to the Clock Tower and Loom Works has been at the centre of much debate, especially after Saddleworth School was built immediately around it.

Now after remedial work – including repairing plasterwork, replacing windows and ensuring water tightness – was completed, talk has now turned to what will become of the structure.

And according to Cllr Luke Lancaster, who raised involving villagers, a public consultation will be considered.

Encouragingly, inspections by Oldham Council deemed the building to be structurally sound.

Cllr Lancaster added: “Buttress Architects have now been commissioned to scope out improved access arrangements and potential future uses and should provide another report in the coming few months.”

The grade II-listed building, which was originally office building for WH Shaw’s pallet works, dates from the 1860s.

Occupying a neighbouring building, which was demolished to make way for Saddleworth School, it once employed more than 500 men.

However, the decline of the woollen trade after World War II led to the closure of the loom works in 1969, and the premises were subsequently converted to office use.

