Emmaus Mossley reopens Secondhand Superstore

EMMAUS Mossley has reopened its Secondhand Superstore after temporarily closing for 12 weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The homelessness charity’s large store on Queen Street, which sells second-hand furniture, upcycled items, household goods, bric-a-brac and clothing, reopened on June 16 with reduced hours.

During the shutdown period, beneficiaries and staff at the charity refurbished the superstore and installed safety measures to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Gary Barton, community member at Emmaus Mossley, said: “It has been fantastic to welcome back our loyal customers and supporters.

“It’s apparent they’ve missed us as much as we’ve missed them so it feels great to be able catch up with them all again. Thank you to everyone who has visited us so far.”

Emmaus Mossley provides a home, meaningful work, training and support to people who have experienced homelessness or social exclusion. The majority of funds needed to support the charity’s work are generated through its social enterprises.

All Emmaus Mossley’s retail operations were suspended three months ago to ensure the safety of its residents, staff, volunteers, customers and the local community.

With new measures in place, the charity is confident it is safe to begin a phased reopening of its site.

Hazel Hodkinson, retail manager, said: “It has been great to welcome back so many of our friends and valued supporters.

“We’ve already had some fantastic donations and we’re pleased everyone is following our safety guidance when visiting and dropping of items.

“To get ready for reopening we have closely followed advice from the Government and the Charity Retail Association. Hand sanitiser points have been installed, as well as markings to direct customers and maintain social distancing.

“We are limiting the amount of people in store at any given time and monitoring this throughout the day.”

The Emmaus Mossley Secondhand Superstore is now open every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 3pm. These temporary opening hours will be reviewed at the end of the month.

Lucie’s Café will remain closed until restrictions are lifted and it is deemed safe to reopen to the public.

Shop donations can be dropped off at the charity’s Longlands Mill site during opening hours.

Emmaus Mossley asks that all donations are cleaned prior to packing in bags or boxes and then secured with tape and labelled where possible. Clear signage will be displayed advising where to drop off donations. Collections of larger donations will resume from July 13.

• To find out more or support Emmaus Mossley visit their website www.emmaus.org.uk/mossley or call 01457 838608.

To shop or donate an item, visit the store at Longlands Mill, Queen Street, Mossley OL5 9AH.

