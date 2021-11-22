Employer open evening at Oldham College

OLDHAM College is hosting a special Employer Open Evening on Wednesday, November 24.

This short event is designed to show employers of all shapes and sizes exactly how the local expert providers in post-16 and adult quality technical education can help them to succeed in the new economy.

Attendees at this free event will learn about the benefits of joining the hundreds of employers Oldham College already work with at local, regional and national level – including financial incentives, increased productivity and excellent learning outcomes.

Providing support for students can range from offering apprenticeships, work placements, and internships – but they can also offer much more by reskilling, retraining or upskilling existing staff and helping businesses to grow the workforce of the future.

To grow and succeed, employers and workers need to connect with new opportunities – and these will be explained at the Open Evening.

Employers will hear from Alun Francis, Oldham College Principal, about our employer partnerships – plus how we’re taking learners to the next level from a WorldSkills UK guest speaker. The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) are also attending to give advice on grants. Visitors will get also get a VIP Tour of our fantastic facilities, plus a goodie bag and refreshments.

Employers should pre-register now at Oldham.ac.uk so that you can be sent full details, including car parking and timings, ahead of this event.

