THE family of a man killed in crash in Delph pay tribute to loving brother, partner and son.

Karl Edward Young, 34, died from his injuries following the collision on Huddersfield Road earlier this month.

Police were called around 8.40pm on Wednesday 10 November to Huddersfield Road, Delph to a report of a collision involving one vehicle.

Emergency services attended and enquiries established a Mazda 3 had been travelling along the road before it left the carriageway and collided with a tree before coming to a stop in a field to the side of the road.

Karl, who was driving, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but sadly died a short while later.

The passenger of the car – a 21-year-old man – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Karl’s family said in a statement: “Karl was one of life’s truly lovely and genuine people. He was kind, gentle and loved by so many.

“He was a lifelong Oldham Athletic fan, and keen sports enthusiast, who loved to travel and led a full life surrounded by a large family and many friends.

“It’s beyond words how much we will miss Karl. Losing him is unbearable and has left a huge void in our lives.

“Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same but we had the absolute pleasure and honour of being part of his life and sharing so many happy times together. That is our only comfort at this dark time.”

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, and anyone with information or DashCam or CCTV footage should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2878 of 10/11/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

