End of an era as Taylor moves on into non-league football

SPRINGHEAD-RAISED Chris Taylor’s illustrious career in the EFL appears to be over “in the blink of an eye” after the 34-year-old signed for non-league club Radcliffe FC.

After 473 appearances since making his debut for home-town club Oldham Athletic in 2005-06, Taylor, who lives in Scouthead, went on to play for seven teams in the EFL with the winger/midfielder scoring 48 goals.

His career has been predominantly in the North West with two spells for Latics and also starring for Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers.

Taylor also had two spells at Millwall and a short stint at Bradford City, and last season made 34 appearances for Barrow in their first season back in the EFL.

Linked with many big-money moves during his initial six years in Latics’ first team, Taylor signed a one-year contract for Millwall in 2012 on a Bosman free transfer.

Taylor, who played 299 matches for Latics, had been hoping to stay in the EFL.

He said: “I thought I was doing a good job for Barrow and was a regular in the League until five or six months ago.

“Covid has meant clubs are running with smaller squads, so it looks like the end of an era as regards to full-time football.

“I have been lucky to have a good career, but it was gone so quickly in the blink of an eye.”

Taylor, who has his UEFA B coaching licence and has almost completed his A licence, wants to stay in the game in a coaching capacity.

He has taken Latics’ Under-12s for the last couple of seasons to gain experience and is now applying for full-time coaching jobs in football.

• Former Oldham Athletic player Matty Wolfenden, who was also Springhead raised, has signed for Avro in the North West Counties League.

Wolfenden, 34, made 47 first team appearances for Latics between 2003-09, making his debut aged 16.

He later played for Wrexham, had seven years at FC United, Stalybridge Celtic and latterly Radcliffe FC until lockdown.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

